Donations for Ukraine: Collection points in and around Sunderland where you can take items

With a number of humanitarian appeals and collections underway on both a local and national level, we called on the Sunderland Echo readers to shine a spotlight on work in aid of Ukraine near where they live.

Dozens of readers got in touch to shout out collection points in and around the city, where people can drop-off donations to help those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have had to flee their homes, separate from their families and risk becoming cut off as essential services are impacted by fighting.

Here are some of the places you can donate to help those in need, as nominated by the Sunderland Echo readers:

Columbia Community Association, Oxclose Road, Washington: Open for donations between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11.

Door2Door Decor, Mary Street, Silksworth.

A number of collection points have been set up for donations to support Ukraine.

Fulwell Community Library, Dene Lane.

Geek Retreat Sunderland, John Street.

Hill View Infant Academy, Helvellyn Road.

MBC Arts Wellbeing, Norfolk Street: Drop-offs until Friday, March 11.

The Midas Touch, Blind Lane, Silksworth.

Mill Hill Nursery School, Torphin Hill Drive: Drop-offs until 9am on Thursday, March 10.

Monkwearmouth Academy, Torver Crescent: In partnership with Friends of Fulwell.

Morrisons, Whitburn Road.

Paticake.Patisserie LTD, Thornhill Crescent.

Project Fitness GB, Front Street, Chilton Moor.

St Nicholas' Church, Dunelm South: Drop-offs welcome daily between 1pm and 5pm until the end of this week (week commencing Monday, March 7).

Woodland Play Patch, Morton Crescent, Houghton: Drop-offs until 11.30am on Thursday, March 10.

This is not a comprehensive list of every collection point; just some of those we have been made aware of so far.

Please contact the places directly for further information on appropriate donation times, the items they need most, and to ensure the collection has not closed as some locations are becoming overwhelmed with items.

Visit our Facebook page here to add your own donation point to our post and we will update this list in due course.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for coverage from our sister site NationalWorld.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.