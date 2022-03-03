Sunderland arts centre becomes aid collection point to support those fleeing war in Ukraine - here's how you can help

The arts organisation, in Norfolk Street, Sunniside, has opened its doors to become a drop-off centre for those who are able to donate items to the emergency appeal.

Donations will be given to the Polish Community Centre in Newcastle, who are spearheading the logistical operations for many of the North East’s appeals where supplies will be transported to and distributed between check points spanning the entirety of the Ukraine-Poland border.

Mark Burns Cassell, executive director at MBC Arts Wellbeing said, “In light of the devastating news coming out of Ukraine we are committed to helping as many people as possible fleeing the war by donating £3,000 worth of humanitarian aid to relief efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Burns Cassell of MBC Arts Wellbeing and Simon Cyhanko of the Association of Ukranians in Great Britain

“Our organisation has a proud history of supporting local communities and refugees in times of crises, and we’re now asking for the public’s support in helping us donate even more emergency supplies that will reach displaced Ukrainians in refugee camps across Europe.

“We’re hoping this aggression stops and the people of Ukraine can live in peace. There are no winners in war.”

Latest figures from the United Nations show more than 380,000 refugees have crossed the border into Poland with upwards of 50,000 people making the same journey each day.

Simon Cyhanko, a member of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, and Sunderland resident said, “Thank you for everything that MBC Arts Wellbeing, the people of Sunderland and the wider North East region are all doing to lead on providing humanitarian aid to displaced Ukrainian people as a result of the Russian invasion.”

Aid workers are requesting emergency donations of medical supplies, sanitary products, baby food sachets including pouches and baby formula.

Anyone who is able to and wants to get involved can donate new and unused items to MBC Arts Wellbeing’s building in Sunderland between 10am – 12pm, Monday – Friday, with the final day for donations being Friday, March 11, 2022.

In addition to the funds MBC Arts Wellbeing has given to the appeal, local businesses including Lofthouse & Partners Sunderland, Milligan’s Bakery and Clearwater Developments have all made cash contributions, with cash donations from businesses and the public welcome to the appeal.

Information on how to make a cash donation can be found on MBC Arts Wellbeing’s website by visiting www.mbcartswellbeing.com/ukraine-appeal

The items requested. All items to be in original packaging and unused.

:: Soaps, shower gels, shampoos, hair conditioners and hairbrushes.

:: Toothbrushes and toothpaste for adults and children.

:: Antiperspirants and deodorants, mainly for women but also for men.

:: Face creams, tonics and hand creams.

:: Sanitary products including tampons and pads.

:: Larger sanitary pads for women using puerperium and nursing pads.

:: Wet wipes, nappies of all sizes, tissues and cotton pads.

:: First aid kits.

:: Bandages, gauze and swabs, tourniquets, plasters and disposable goods.

:: Anti-pain, anti-fever and anti-inflammatory drugs for children and adults.

:: Vitamins for children.

:: Medicines and remedies for sore throats, stomach problems and nasal problems.

:: Baby food sachets, including pouches, baby formula.

:: Pet food.

*For national update see here.