Nine places in and around Sunderland where you can drop donations to help Ukraine

Almost a week after Vladimir Putin ordered tanks and troops into the former Soviet state, defenders on the ground and western nations remain defiant.

A raft of sanctions has been unveiled by the British government, as groups across the world are looking to support those who are looking to remain in their home nation in addition to those hoping to find safety elsewhere.

Take a look at how you can help by donating items to locations across Sunderland for the people of Ukraine.

To be added to the list of drop off locations in Sunderland email [email protected]

1. Sunderland Food Heroes Sunderland Food Heroes are collecting donations for the Ukrainian refugees in Poland. All donations can be left at the One Stop shop, Blind Lane, Silksworth in the food donation bin. Items should be in a bag and clearly labelled for Ukrainian refugees. Another drop off point is located at YMCA Churchview (Old Churchview Medical Centre), SR3 2AW on Saturdays only. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. The Saltgrass The Saltgrass in Ayres Quay, Hanover Place is collecting donations between 12-6 pm Monday to Thursday and 12 - 10pm on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. St Matthew and St Wilfrid's Church St Matthew and St Wilfrid's along with their Sister Churches in Silksworth are partnering with Sunderland Food Heroes and the North East Polish Community to support refugees arriving in Poland from the Ukraine. Donations can be brought to the Ash Wednesday Services (9:30 & 19:30), The Arches Café on Fridays, Messy Church on Saturday morning or Sunday Services (10:00 & 17:00). Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

4. Columbia Community Association Columbia Community Association will be open Thursday and Friday 10am -3pm for donations to the Ukrainian appeal. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales