Sunderland at Wembley: How fans can get a free banner to support Black Cats

WTTB, based at Sunderland BIC, is getting behind the team ahead of the League 1 play-off final by giving away the banners to supporters heading to London, the pub or watching at home.

The mini banners feature the cry of ‘Come on Sunderland’ and the first person who collects one will also receive a giant 10m x 2m banner.

WWTB staff showing off the banners

Louise Stephenson, managing director of WTTB, said she was delighted to get the opportunity to offer something to fans.

She said: “You can sense the excitement across the city and everyone is wishing the team the best of luck on Saturday, which is why we wanted to show some support and are creating these banners which will be available to pick up for free this Friday, on a first come, first served basis.

“It will be a great way for Sunderland fans to show their allegiance – no matter where they’re watching the game.”

Anyone who wants a banner from WTTB can pick them up from Precision Proco at Unit 93-94, North East BIC, Sunderland, SR5 2TQ from noon on Friday, May 20.