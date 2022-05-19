Loading...

Sunderland at Wembley: How fans can get a free banner to support Black Cats

A Sunderland printing company is showing its support for the Black Cats ahead of their weekend trip to Wembley by printing 200 banners for supporters ahead of the game.

By Sam Johnson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:41 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

WTTB, based at Sunderland BIC, is getting behind the team ahead of the League 1 play-off final by giving away the banners to supporters heading to London, the pub or watching at home.

The mini banners feature the cry of ‘Come on Sunderland’ and the first person who collects one will also receive a giant 10m x 2m banner.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland boss Alex Neil explains the latest on Aiden McGeady and Leon Dajaku a...
WWTB staff showing off the banners

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Louise Stephenson, managing director of WTTB, said she was delighted to get the opportunity to offer something to fans.

She said: “You can sense the excitement across the city and everyone is wishing the team the best of luck on Saturday, which is why we wanted to show some support and are creating these banners which will be available to pick up for free this Friday, on a first come, first served basis.

“It will be a great way for Sunderland fans to show their allegiance – no matter where they’re watching the game.”

Yesterday, Sunderland were handed a further batch of 2,500 tickets for the match, taking their total allocation at Wembley to 46,460.

Fans are travelling all over the world to support the club, including one travelling over 11,000 miles from New Zealand.

Anyone who wants a banner from WTTB can pick them up from Precision Proco at Unit 93-94, North East BIC, Sunderland, SR5 2TQ from noon on Friday, May 20.

Sunderland AFC take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League 1 play-off final on Sunday, May 21, with kick off at 3pm.

SunderlandBlack CatsWembleyLeague 1London