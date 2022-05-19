Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chairboys were hopeful they could fill 28,000 seats when details were first announced for the fixture at Wembley, but remained short of that figure at 4pm on Wednesday.

Sunderland have been handed a further batch of 2,500 tickets for the match, taking their total allocation to 46,460.

It comes after the Black Cats made two additional requests for more seats to the EFL.

Wycombe fans. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL released a statement on Wednesday explaining why they haven’t handed Sunderland even more tickets for the final - highlighting supporter safety.

The statement read: “Following discussions with Sunderland AFC and Wembley National Stadium over the past 48 hours, the EFL is pleased to confirm that an additional allocation of approximately 2,500 tickets will be made available to Sunderland supporters for this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final.

“The configuration of Wembley Stadium presents a number of challenges for the event organisers that must be considered while implementing the requirement for the segregation of supporters, but this final allocation ensures that there will be in the region of 46,000 Sunderland supporters attending this fixture.