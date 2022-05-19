McGeady has not played any competitive football since November after suffering knee ligament issues, but was on the bench for the final day of the regular season and the first leg of the semi final against Sheffield Wednesday.
However, Nathan Broadhead's return meant that the 36-year-old dropped out of the squad for the second leg.
The Irishman has trained fully since then and Neil has said that the winger is in his thoughts ahead of the weekend.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: EFL explain why they can't offer any more tickets to Black Cats fans
-
2
How you can help as Sunderland fan group attempt biggest display Wembley has ever seen
-
3
Two ex-Sunderland stars headline League One releases as Portsmouth, MK Dons, Lincoln City and co reveal their ‘retained lists’
-
4
Sunderland transfer rumours: Black Cats make approach for League One ace, Owls want highly-rated Plymouth star
-
5
Wycombe Wanderers announce League One play-off final ticket update as Sunderland make second request for a higher allocation at Wembley
"He's been much improved over the last couple of weeks, which is great," Neil said.
"He's trained really well over the last week so we'll certainly take a view on Aiden, as we do on every player in terms of where they are.
"He's certainly done himself no harm whatsoever recently, because he's trained well and he's been involved in every session."
Carl Winchester is also in contention to return to the squad on Saturday, with Leon Dajaku also back in full training after illness.
"Leon has done a lot of work recently, so again it's one where we'll see where he is over the next couple of days," Neil said.
"He's been working hard.
"We've got a plethora of choices now, people who have put themselves into contention.
"There'll be difficult choices, but I'll try and make the right one for what I feel the game needs."