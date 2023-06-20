Sunderland apprentice stylist mixes with the stars at London Fashion Week

Izzie Bett, 18, is a trainee stylist at Reds Hair and Beauty salon, which is on the East Herrington stretch of Durham Road.

She was chosen to represent the salon at London Fashion Week, which was held at various venues across the capital on Friday to Monday, June 9 to 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzie, who is studying a three-year Level 2 hairdressing apprenticeship with South Tyneside College, lives in Boldon.

Apprentice stylist Izzie Bett, seen here with Reds’ Salon manager Greg Temple, has been showing London Fashion Week what she can do.

She is a former pupil at St Anthony’s school in Sunderland and started working at Reds in January 2022. She currently spends four days of her week at the salon, with the remaining day learning at South Tyneside College.

Izzie said: “I had an amazing experience and learned so much during my time in London. It was a fantastic opportunity to put into practice what I have been learning - and also to watch so many great hairdressers in action.

“I had a brilliant time. I love being creative and have always enjoyed putting myself forward for a challenge, so I loved working on the models’ hair and just soaking up the atmosphere over the three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to be able to see new techniques and styles – what emerging styles there are from top stylists from London and around the UK.”

Greg Temple, salon manager at Reds Hair and Beauty, said: “We are a member of the exclusive L’Oreal’s Portfolio group of nationally recognised artistic hairdressers; and this gives us the opportunity to send one of our trainees to London Fashion Week.

“Izzie was at the stage of her training where we knew she would benefit from the experience, so we were delighted to send her. She’s doing really well here, so it was also a way of rewarding her performance.”