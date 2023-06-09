Reds salon in East Herrington invested in state-of-the-art equipment to deliver the Morpheus8 treatment in 2022, a revolutionary procedure favoured by celebrities for its ability to refresh the appearance of skin on the face and body without the use of injectables or surgery, making it a less invasive anti-ageing treatment.

It’s already proving a popular addition to their hair and beauty offering and we’ve teamed up with the award-winning salon to give away one treatment, worth £650.

How does it work

Beauty manager Nicola Terrell delivering the Morpheus8 treatment at Reds

Morpheus8 combines microneedling with radio frequency in which ultra fine needles are stamped into the surface of the skin whilst also emitting radio frequency energy.

In effect, it’s a controlled injury to the skin which prompts the body to produce collagen and resurface the skin. As it’s your own body’s natural response to the treatment, it’s much less invasive than procedures such as botox and fillers as nothing is injected into the body.

By targeting the deeper layers of the skin, tissues of the face and body can be remodelled to reveal a more radiant, youthful appearance.

Nicola Turrell, beauty manager at Reds, said they’re getting a great response from clients who’ve had the treatment.

Reds in East Herrington

"Some clients maybe don’t want to go down the route of botox or filler or something as drastic as surgery, so this is great for them,” she said. “It’s very much encouraging the skin to do something natural, which is to stimulate collagen and elastin.”

Only a handful of clinics in the area currently offer the treatment and Nicola says it’s been well received at Reds as part of the salon’s skincare offering.

"Everyone is a little different in their needs and desires they want from the treatment, but most have got what they needed out of it,” she said. “People see tightening, a smoothing, a lovely glow, jowls lifted, crepiness in the neck improved, make up going on better.”

For optimum results, it’s best to have a course of three treatments over a period of months.

The treatment uses microneedling combined with radiofrequency

How does it feel

I tried out one session of Morpheus on my face to see how it feels. Does it hurt? Yes, you can definitely feel the treatment, however, I have a low pain threshold and some won’t be as sensitive as me – I can barely cope with a leg wax.

Although numbing cream is applied, you still need to feel the treatment to ensure it isn’t too warm for you, which could cause a burn.

It feels very much like a stamp of small needles as the practitioner goes over each area, one small square patch at a time, and is akin to the snap of an elastic band, albeit with needles. I was also very aware of the radio frequency, like a slight cackle of electricity.

The state-of-the-art machine has been a boost to the skincare offering at Reds

Nicola was great at putting me at ease throughout the procedure, however, which, once the numbing cream has kicked in, only lasts around 15/20 minutes. It’s not comfortable by any means, but it is bearable.

Not knowing how my skin would react, I was worried about the down time, but after a couple of hours any initial redness and slight swelling disappeared.

The next day, I didn’t wear make-up and you're advised not to do so to keep the area clean, but after that my skin felt as normal. I wear SPF under my make-up every day anyway and you’re advised to do so because your skin will be sensitive to the sun for a while – so it’s best not to have a treatment before a summer holiday.

Again, everyone will have a different response, but the only thing I noticed was some tiny raised bumps on my cheeks, almost like goosebumps but not as pronounced and certainly not noticeable to anyone else, which disappeared after three days.

Despite being 40, I’ve managed to dodge any wrinkles thus far, so rather than a reduction in fine lines for me, the treatment would be more for creating a smoother complexion.

It’s only fortnight after my treatment and it takes around a month to really notice the results, with continuing improvements over the next three months, as your body needs time to produce the collagen.

Reds Hair and Beauty salon

So far, I have noticed a reduction in red pigmentation I had from teenage acne. One surprising change, however, is an improvement in scarring I had on my lip from a bad accident a couple of years ago. Surgery to remove necrotic tissue had led to a loss of elasticity on one side of my lip and I have noticed a subtle tightening in that area.

Although I was a bit of a wimp during the treatment itself, now I know what to expect and how little down time there was, it’s something I‘d certainly consider again, so it can’t have been that painful.

Who is it for

Morpheus8 can be used on all skin types, though everyone’s response, and sensitivity, to the treatment will be different.

Although it can be used by people in their 20s and 30s, those aged 40 and over will see the most benefit from its reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, and tightening of jowls and sagging skin and crepiness.

It can also work to improve skin texture, reducing pores and acne scars whilst also creating a tightened, more snatched look.

The treatment isn’t just for the face either, it can also be used on the body, in areas such as the arms and abdomen to tighten skin that may have sagged.

Win

We’ve teamed up with Reds to give away one Morpheus8 treatment for face or body worth £650. For best results, three treatments are recommended but the prize is a great introduction to the treatment and would be a three for two offer if you chose to purchase two more treatments – although there’s no requirement for the winner to do so.

To be in with a chance of winning a treatment, answer this question: where in Sunderland is Reds?

Email your answer, with your date of birth and contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@nationalworld.com by Monday, June 19.