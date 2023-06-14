Children from Sandhill View Academy were left bursting with pride after seeing for the first time their artwork on display at the city’s soon to be new train station.

Construction company BAM Nuttall approached local artist Kerry Cook, founder of The Art Room Creatives CIC, to enlist the help of local schools to create pieces of art to improve the appearance of the hoardings around the building site.

Throughout April and May, pupils from Sandhill View Academy, Grange Park Primary School and South Hylton Primary School took turns in bringing their creative designs to life in the city centre.

Today (Wednesday June 14) Year 8 pupils enjoyed a celebratory lunch at Betsy Jenny Cafe before getting to see the completed design for the first time alongside their parents and grandparents.

Sophia Jones, 13, said: “I feel really proud of myself for being a part of bringing our design to life.”

Olivia Mcghee, 13, added: “I’m really pleased with the final piece and it was very exciting to see it.”

The £27m station is due to be completed by the end of the year (2023) when the plan is to move the designs inside the new building .

Abigail Buck, 13, said: “It’s amazing to think that people arriving in Sunderland will see our designs and I’m really proud to see our artwork.”

Emmy Parker, 13, added: “It’s amazing that our design is in the city centre. I’m very proud and I can’t wait to show my family and friends when I am with them in the city.”

Pupils from Sandhill View Academy get to see their artwork on display at the city's under construction new train station.

It was the students who came up with the design theme of adventure and travel.

Head of Faculty for Creative Arts, Gemma Roche, led the project at the school alongside head of Humanities, Kaye Parker.

Ms Roche said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the students to be involved in and I’m really proud of their work.

"You can see from the reaction on their faces just how much this means to them.

“I think it’s really important that young people are proud of where they live and this is a fantastic opportunity for pupils to create a piece of art for people in the city to see for years to come.

"As a school we are also keen to promote the importance of the creative arts, so this was an ideal project for us to be involved in.

“The children selected to take part were those who come to school everyday and always work hard and show a positive attitude.”

Headteacher Jill Dodd added: “I’m super proud of the children and it’s fantastic to be part of one of the regeneration projects taking place in the city.”