Shining star Harry overcomes cancer treatment to light up Durham city’s Christmas trees
There was more than one festive star on display as courageous six-year-old Harry Coulson officially lit up Durham City’s Christmas trees.
At the age of three, Harry, from South Hetton, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and has spent much of his young life in hospital.
He received intensive chemotherapy, regular doses of steroids and made more than 50 overnight stays whilst undergoing treatment at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
In July this year, Harry and his family celebrated the end of his treatment and marked the milestone by ringing a ceremonial bell in the hospital’s chemotherapy unit.
In recognition of Harry’s bravery, he was invited by Durham County Council to turn on the festive lights on the giant tree outside of the County Hall and also the Christmas tree on the nearby Framwellgate Peth roundabout.
Harry was joined by his mum Joanne Johnson and dad Mike Coulson.
Joanne said: “Harry was super excited knowing he was going to turn on the Christmas lights. He has been really looking forward to it as our family has missed out on Christmas activities for the last three years due to chemotherapy, steroids, hospital stays and having to shield during Covid.
"We’re super proud of him and it was lovely to see the huge smile on his face.”
Also in attendance was Cllr Watts Stelling who added: “I’m delighted to meet Harry. He is such an inspiration and has managed to stay positive and keep smiling throughout his long periods of treatment. I would like to thank Harry for switching on our lights and wish him and his family a very merry Christmas.”