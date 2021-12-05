The Big Festive Sing will see over 9700 primary school children across the city join musicians from Sunderland Music Hub form the Big Sing Band, from the comfort of their classrooms.

Filmed within Sunderland Empire’s auditorium, the Big Festive Sing will be live streamed via Youtube for the children and feature much loved Christmas classics such as Merry Christmas Everyone, along with feature songs from family festive films, including The Polar Express.

The event aims to encourage the musical development of local children, with a pack of informative digital resources made available to schools including digital workshops, backing tracks and sheet music so that teachers can support their students in their musical education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland primary school will take part in the event from the comfort of their classrooms via Youtube

Alongside the resources is a digital Makaton workshop to enable children who use Makaton signing to join in the event and get in the Christmas spirit too.

Lizzie Nixon, Music Hub Manager said: “After working with Sunderland Empire on a number of successful Big Sings each summer, we felt this year was the perfect time to deliver a festive version of the event.

“Singing is a great way to develop relationships with peers, build confidence, support communication skills and to develop musically. These are all important aspects for development in our children, especially after a trying 18 months due to Covid.”

Anthony Hope, Senior Creative Learning Manager at Sunderland Empire said: “We're thrilled to be working with Sunderland Music Hub this December for our very first Big Festive Sing! Following the roaring success of our Digital Sunderland Big Sing last summer, we are delighted to be back and streaming into classrooms across Sunderland once again. This time, we’re encouraging our local schools to join together for a good old sing along with some jolly festive classics!

“Although our venue is open and welcoming schools across the region for Panto season, we wanted to ensure that as many children and young people could get involved with the festivities as possible.”

The Big Festive Sing event is free for schools to take part in and any school interested should email Lizzie Nixon at: [email protected]

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.