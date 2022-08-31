See the new Bishopwearmouth Banner adding a splash of colour, culture and history to Sunderland Minster
A beautiful tapestry, created by a group of Wearside artists, has been officially unveiled in a ceremony in Sunderland Minster.
The Bishopwearmouth Banner now hangs in the minster’s refectory, after being officially unveiled by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith.
The ceremony was also attended by the people who gave their time to create the latest colourful addition to the minster over the course of several weekly sessions, which were held in the historic church itself.
The piece depicts a series of iconic nearby landmarks, including the Sunderland Empire Theatre, the newly revamped Minster Park, the Dun Cow pub and the next-door alms houses.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland pub landlord fears for his business’s future over nearby improvement works
-
2
Carer caught with more than 2,000 child abuse images
-
3
COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and driving without a valid licence – the latest Sunderland cases
-
4
Nine arrests and Sunderland address searched as police seize £870k cannabis haul and find 'industrial sized' drug farm
-
5
TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1(M) reopens after being closed in both directions as police dealt with ‘ongoing incident’
Read More
It also features images of a candle, a miner’s lamp, St Michael and St George slaying the dragon. It can be viewed free of charge by visitors to the historic High Street West church.
The collage was lovingly hand-stitched together by the volunteers. The project was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, through the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage scheme, which in turn is managed by Sunderland City Council who commissioned the work.
Michelle Day is a director of Cultural Creatives, a Community Interest Company (CIC) which helped to organise the work.
She paid tribute to everyone who contributed their time and hard work, which was carried out over the spring and summer of 2022.
Michelle said: “The Bishopwearmouth Banner brings together features and stories of this part of Sunderland, celebrating the historic buildings and spaces.
“The piece draws on the beauty of the built and natural environment surrounding Sunderland Minster and uses a mix of contrasting fabrics and colours to reflect the history of the area in a new interpretative way.”
Mayor Alison Smith said: “I’m delighted to have been invited here today to formerly present the Bishopwearmouth Banner to the church, in celebration of the history of this area.”
She congratulated and praised everyone involved, adding that it was “a beautiful handmade collage” and “wonderful artwork”.
Cultural Creatives runs courses in crafts including weaving and dyeing. It teaches traditional craft skills to local communities, including how to mend, recycle and re-invent textiles into functional or decorative items. For more information visit www.culturalcreativescic.org.uk.