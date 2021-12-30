Sunderland photography competition highlights historical architecture

The Peacock

Photographers from around Sunderland submitted their work for the competition, which aimed to showcase the area around Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme. This year’s theme was ‘historic architecture’ to shine a light on some of the listed buildings in the area.

The winner of the competition was Simon Woodley for his photo of The Peacock pub. Second place was awarded to Adam Appleby for his photo of Sunderland Minster, while third place was Ian Maggiore’s picture of Church Lane.

First prize was a £100 Sunderland Gift Card, with second place winning a £75 card and the third place photographer winning £50.

Sunderland Minster

The Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme is a heritage-led regeneration programme in Sunderland city centre that focuses on repairing historic buildings, improving public spaces and hosting events and activities to promote the history of the area.

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “The area covered by the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme is home to some of Sunderland’s most impressive historic buildings, from Sunderland Minster and the Sunderland Empire theatre to the fantastic listed pubs The Peacock and The Dun Cow. The winning photos are fantastic and show the very best of the scheme’s area.”

Sunderland City Council was awarded £1.9m in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme in 2018. A further £300k from the council, plus contributions from local building owners and tenants as part of the overall regeneration of the Minster Quarter will see an expected £3m invested over the five-year scheme.