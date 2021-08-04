Chris Waters, the club’s head of supporter engagement and supporter liaison officer has tweeted the advice amid concerns about new cards not arriving on time. He said he had been “getting a few questions on this.”

Supporters who had season tickets in 2020/21 and have renewed for 2021/22 can use the same card.

Those who will be sent a new season card are in the following categories:

Sunderland start their new season against Wigan on August 7 at the Stadium of Light.

* Brand new season ticket holders for 2021/22

* New season card bookings for 2020/21 who never received a new card

* Season card holders from 2019/20 who didn’t renew in the 2020/21 season, but have renewed for 2021/22

* Season card holders who have moved seats

* Season card holders who have changed age category

* Season card holders who have changed surname

Mr Waters said of season card holders from 2019/20 who didn’t renew in the 2020/21 season, but have renewed for 2021/22: “I do apologise on this one. I did put out that fans in this category could use their original card before; but you will get a new card this week.”

The ticket office at Black Cats House beside the Stadium of Light is currently closed.

Mr Waters tweeted to one supporter: “If you haven't got your season card by Thursday please let us know on [email protected] and we can issue a digital ticket.”