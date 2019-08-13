Richie Jordan remembered, how the Sunderland community paid tribute after tragic death in A19 crash
His life was filled with love and passion for his family, friends and football.
And throughout his 33 years, Richie Jordan touched so many others with his kindness and generosity.
The dad-of-one was laid to rest on Tuesday, August 13 after he lost his life in a tragic crash on the A19 near Houghton earlier this month.
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at his funeral, with the service led by Father Marc Lyden-Smith.
Starting the tributes, Fr Marc spoke of Richie’s dedication to those he loved, and the sport he loved.
He lived a life with plenty of time for others, the priest said, and will always be remembered across the community.
Following his death on Sunday, August 4, Richie’s colleagues and teammates from Sunderland's footballing circle put plans into action to honour their friend.
Two minutes of silence took place over the weekend, at both non-league and Sunday League matches in the city.
Richie’s first love was football, partner Carol King told the Echo, before baby daughter Quinn was born.
He took to fatherhood naturally, she said, and loved being a dad.
Martin Swales, who worked with the 33-year-old at the non-league clubs, was just one of those paying tribute to his dedication on and off the pitch.
He said: “Richie was a larger-than-life character and just a great lad to be around.
“He could be unpredictable at times but he was just a lovely lad and he got on with everyone.”
Following his funeral, dozens of Echo readers got in touch with their own well-wishes for Richie and his loved ones.
Liz Mulligan said: “God always takes the best.”
Claire Gardiner said: “Tragic. So sorry for his family and friends.”
Andrea Unwin said: “Sleep tight Richie.”
Brian Lee Thompson said: “So sad. My thoughts and prayers with you all.”
Richie leaves behind countless friends and teammates, partner Carol, daughter Quinn, parents Veronica and Mike and sister Olivia.