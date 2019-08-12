Sunderland footballer Richie Jordan to be remembered by community at funeral service
The life of a dedicated dad, loving partner and kind-hearted son will be celebrated at a funeral in Sunderland.
Richie Jordan, 33, lost his life in a crash on the A19 near Houghton in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.
The father-of-one, who was well-known across the Sunderland footballing community, has been remembered by all of those who knew and loved him as a respected player and all-round ‘lovely lad’ who always had time for everyone.
Richie, survived by partner Carol, daughter Quinn, parents Veronica and Michael and sister Olivia, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 13 following a funeral service at St Cecilia’s Church on the city’s Ryhope Road.
This will be followed by an interment at Grangetown Cemetery, and a celebration of his life at the Alex pub, also in Grangetown, afterwards.
Over the weekend, the footballing community united in tribute to Richie, who previously played for Sunderland RCA, Ryhope CW and in the Sunderland Sunday League.
A minute's silence was held at two games in his honour, with friends, teammates and spectators falling silent to pay their respects.
Many also took the time to share their own memories and stories of Richie, who was a plumber by trade, speaking of his time on and off the pitch.
Mum Veronica, 69, thanked the public for their ‘overwhelming’ support following her son’s death – and added a further message of gratitude to those who have rallied around to help organise his funeral.