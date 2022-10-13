NHS chiefs predict 'perfect storm' for the NHS in Sunderland this winter with 'really bad' flu season looming

An extra £3.5 million is due to be invested in supporting the NHS in Wearside, including beds and transport, to provide additional support through the colder months.

Despite the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, many services remain under increased pressure which looks unlikely to ease anytime soon.

And in many cases care chiefs claim they continue to face “unprecedented challenges” as winter approaches.

Health chiefs in Sunderland have predicted a "perfect storm" for the NHS this winter.

“People think that the pressures have fully recovered since Covid – it’s not true,” said Philip Foster, managing director at All Together Better, which coordinates health providers and commissioners in Sunderland.

"We are facing, in my view, a very perfect storm.

“We’re facing more poorly people as a consequence of Covid because they didn’t go and seek help, so I think we’re seeing a lot more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re starting to see a rise in Covid again, we’re expecting from reports in Australia a really bad flu season.”

He added vaccinations against both viruses, where appropriate, would once again be a vital factor in services coping this winter.

Mr Foster was speaking at last week’s (Tuesday, October 4) meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Health and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee.

The panel heard a combined South Tyneside and Sunderland Surge Group which met weekly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic had recently been gathering every day due to the “absolutely massive pressures” on the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added temporary measures, such as extra beds and transport support, had been forced to operate “all year round” to cope with demand.

Concerns were raised over the impact of the cost of living crisis could have on health.

Mr Foster said: “We know the last few years have had a huge impact on personal resilience and mental health so we’re seeing a lot more people with mental health needs.

“The impact of the cost of living crisis is starting to hit, we’re seeing some of those people coming into the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad