Northumbria Police confirmed they arrested a 67 year-old man after an investigation was launched following reports of a malicious communication directed towards City Hall, on Plater Way, on Wednesday morning.

He has now been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Our investigation continues following reports of malicious communications received on Wednesday directed towards City Hall on Plater Way, Sunderland.

The area around Sunderland's City Hall remains cordoned off by police.

“A 67-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the report has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, we do believe the incident to be isolated and that there is no wider risk to the public.”

Sunderland City Council said City Hall had been emptied after what it described as a “credible threat” was received. Police cordons were put in place for much of the surroundinbg area and roads closed while a major investigation was carried out and people were urged to avoid the area.

A meeting of the Full Council – due to be held at 4pm on Wednesday – was also cancelled, the local authority confirmed.

Shortly before 7pm, the council said in a statement: “City Hall has reopened and police cordons on the roads surrounding it have been lifted.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier today after a report of malicious communications. Council officers have continued to work closely with the police throughout the day.

“While there has inevitably been some disruption for our residents and customers for which we would like to apologise, staff have been working hard to minimise this and to make sure that wherever possible services could continue to operate as normal.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

A large police presence remained on the scene in Sunderland city centre throughout the day.

Cordons put in place after a number of buildings were evacuated started to be removed at around 3.30pm while temporary road closures on St Mary’s Way and surrounding areas were also lifted.

Emergency services, including police vehicles and a North East Ambulance Service Incident Response Unit, were visible in the city centre all day and a police presence continued into the evening.

Police vehicles were earlier seen on St Mary’s Way near Wearmouth Bridge and High Street West.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s dog section were also present while the Specialist Support team were seen entering City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that precautionary measures put in place at City Hall on Plater Way in Sunderland following a report of malicious communications made earlier today (Wednesday) have been stood down.

"The building and surrounding roads have now been re-opened and the cordon has since been removed.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation throughout the day while police worked together with partners to investigate the matter further.

"A 67-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the report remains in police custody at this time.

"A police presence will remain in the area this evening and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.”

Earlier the force had said in a statement: "Shortly before 8.25am today (Wednesday) we were contacted about a report of malicious communications relating to a premises on Plater Way in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we are investigating the matter further.

“As a precaution, the building has been evacuated and some temporary road closures have also been put in place in the surrounding area with diversions provided.

“We would subsequently ask the public to avoid the area and we thank you for your cooperation.”

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council, said on Wednesday morning: “City Hall has been evacuated and surrounding roads closed as a precaution following a credible threat received earlier this morning.

“Council officers are working with the police and the City Council is continuing to operate services at near normal levels as possible, with business continuity measures put in place where necessary.”

Charlotte Richardson, 35, works at contact centre Ocado, in Plater Way. She arrived for work on Wednesday to see the area cordoned off.

She told the Echo: “The whole road was cordoned off when I arrived for work.

"They were not letting anyone through. There is no timescale at all for when we will be allowed in.

"We have got to go home and just sit and wait for an update.”

Jason Lawton, 51, from Hetton, said he was due to have an appointment with the DWP at City Hall today.

He added: “I have been here since 9am. I want to go to the dole but I just can’t get in.

"A couple of hours, they said, so I’ve just been stood here but it’s longer than that now. I don’t know when I’ll get in.”

