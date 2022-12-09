Sarah Robson from Silksworth was awarded a Marsh Foundation Trust Award for four years of work with the museum’s Creative Age group. She gives invaluable support to the weekly group, which works with adults living with dementia and long-term health needs.

The sessions are led by artists or museum staff, with Sarah giving one-to-one support to participants and carers, as well as contributing to discussions, setting up activities, making drinks and washing-up.

The Marsh Foundation Trust aims to create a sustainable way to give something back to society, by supporting organisations and people working in their communities. It supports around 400 charities annually through its grants programme.

Sarah Robson, right, winner of a Marsh Foundation Trust Award, with Jennie Lambert of Sunderland Museums and Heritage Service.

Sarah was chief cashier at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Sunderland before redundancy. As well as volunteering with Creative Age, she now works part-time at TK Maxx.

She said: “I’m thrilled and surprised to have won a Marsh Award, it was totally unexpected. When I was with the bank, I always enjoyed serving older people so when I left I was looking for a voluntary role helping older people.

“I love it here and get on really well with the museum staff who are very supportive.

"I’ve always had an interest in art and did a degree in photography at the University of Sunderland, so the arts and crafts we do in the sessions interest me.”

Jennie Lambert, public engagement and learning manager at Sunderland Museums and Heritage, said: “Sarah has such a bright and sunny personality and makes everyone feel at ease.

"She is very committed to the group and rarely misses a session. She also arranges her shifts at work to make sure she can attend every Wednesday.

“During lockdown our sessions were delivered on Zoom and Sarah’s presence was key to creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Her cat made frequent guest appearances, either to sit on her artwork or chase wool when we were weaving which was very entertaining.

“When lockdown restrictions were lifted, Sarah’s support to re-establish the sessions at the museum were invaluable for both the participants and museum learning staff.

