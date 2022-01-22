Sunderland's Museum and Winter Gardens - a hidden gem?
We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 11:00 am
This week, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is our focus.
It’s been a part of the city since 1846.
More recently, it moved sites – and when we say more recently, we mean in 1879!
Many people from Sunderland may pass it daily without thinking to go inside.
And others from the wider North East may never have investigated it at all.
Watch our video and find out why you should.