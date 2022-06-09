Police found the body of 18-year-old Kieran Williams on Thursday, June 2, following an extensive search after he was reported missing on Monday, April 18.
Following her son’s disappearance, Tracey Williams had appealed both in the press and on social media for help in finding Kieran.
After receiving the heartbreaking news, Tracey has paid tribute to her “happy go-lucky” teenage son and expressed that life would never be the same again.
Most Popular
-
1
Controversial plans for house in Sunderland garden allowed after inspector upholds appeal
-
2
Leamside Line and new loop taking in Washington and South Shields among eight new North East railway lines planned
-
3
Building bosses put own family members at risk of asbestos during £2.4m conversion of Sunderland Joplings store
-
4
COURT LATEST: Trial date set for two men accused of murder of Sunderland teen Kieran Williams
-
5
Mum of 18-year-old Kieran Williams pays tribute to her ‘happy go-lucky’ son after his body was found following his disappearance
She said: “My beautiful boy – Kieran had the most beautiful smile and eyes that would light up a room.
“He was such a happy go-lucky lad who loved life and was always smiling, doing his boxing stance and listening to his music.
“We are devastated – absolutely heartbroken and crushed.
“We can’t believe that we will never see him again. Our lives will never be the same.”
Kieran’s family continue to be supported by the Northumbria Police’s specially-trained family liaison officers as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.
Following the discovery of Kieran’s body, two men, both aged 19, have been charged with his murder – they appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, June 8, where a trial date was fixed for the end of October.
Two other men, aged 20 and 28, as well as one woman, aged 46, were arrested in connection with the investigation and they all currently remain on police bail pending further inquires
Detective Inspector Matt Steel, from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), is leading the investigation into Kieran’s death and has offered his condolences to the family.
Read More
He commented: “Our deepest sympathies continue to be with Tracey and Kieran’s family at this extremely difficult time.
“We will continue to support them in any way we can.
“The family have asked for their privacy to be respected so they can grieve this most tragic loss, and we ask that their wish is respected.”
Northumbria Police have also requested people to avoid any speculation about the case, both in the community and on social media, which could impact the ongoing court proceedings.