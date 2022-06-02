Five arrests as body found in search for missing Sunderland teenager Kieran Williams, police confirm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing teenager Kieran Williams.

Kieran, 18, was first reported missing after he failed to return to his home on Esplanade West on Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday).

An extensive search was launched and a number of inquiries were carried out to locate him, including gathering of CCTV footage, house-to-house searches and telecommunication analysis.

Northumbria Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday that a body has been found.

No formal identification has been made at this time, but Kieran’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Four men, aged 19, 20, 28 and 19, and one woman, aged 46, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have been released on police bail as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, the officer leading the investigation into Kieran’s disappearance, said: “This is an incredibly tragic update and one we were hoping we would never have to deliver.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to offer them support and once again ask that their privacy is respected while the investigation continues.

“Secondly, I urge anyone with information who has yet to get in touch with us to do so.

“Finally, I want to thank the local community and everyone who shared our initial appeals to help try and find Kieran and for their ongoing support.”