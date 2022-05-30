Eighteen-year-old Kieran Williams was first reported missing after he failed to return to his home on Esplanade West, in Sunderland, on Monday, April 18.
Following his disappearance, a missing person investigation was launched by police and several lines of inquiry have been ongoing, including; gathering CCTV footage, telecommunication analysis and house-to-house searches.
Those closest to Kieran and police officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging members of the public to get in touch if they have even the smallest detail which could help bring him home safely.
She said: “Son, please come home or at least let us know you are safe. We are worried sick and just want to know you are okay.
"Please, if anyone has seen our Kieran recently, I'd beg you to come forward and tell the police. I just want to know my boy is okay."
Kieran is described as white, 5ft 10ins, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build – he was last seen wearing a blue and grey jacket.
Police have information to suggest that Kieran was in the Ford Estate area and are still asking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Detective Inspector Matt Steel, the officer leading the investigation into Kieran’s disappearance, comented: “We are urging people to let us know if they have dashcam footage and home CCTV since Kieran went missing to see if they can help us plot his movements.
“Even the smallest detail or piece of information could help locate him and bring him back to his loved ones safe.”
If you have any information about Kieran's whereabouts, then Northumbria Police is asking you to get in contact via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Force’s website or contact 101 quoting reference 26 20/04/22.
Members of the public can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.