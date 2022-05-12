CCTV plea as concern for missing Sunderland teen Kieran Williams grows

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old Kieran was reported missing after he failed to return to his home, in Esplanade West, on April 18.

Attempts to locate him have been ongoing since he was reported missing and police and Kieran’s loved ones are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers have now issued a renewed appeal and a plea for CCTV and dashcam in the hopes of locating him.

Kieran Williams has been missing for over three weeks.

Northumbria Police have said they have information to suggest Kieran was in the Ford Estate area and are asking anyone with footage of the area to get in touch.

Kieran is described as white, 5ft 10, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a black waterproof jacket.

Superintendent Lyn Peart, one of the Northumbria Police officers leading the search, said: “Our concern for Kieran continues to grow and we’re hoping this renewed appeal might encourage someone to come forward with any information they might have.

“We also have information to suggest Kieran was in the Ford Estate area so we’re also asking anyone that has CCTV or dashcam footage of that area to get in touch with us as it may prove crucial to our investigation.”

Previously Kieran’s mum had delivered a heartfelt appeal for him to come home in which she said: “Son, please come home or at least let us know you are safe. We are worried sick and just want to know you are okay.

"Please, if anyone has seen our Kieran recently, I'd beg you to come forward and tell police. I just want to know my boy is okay."

She had also told the Echo how she had been feeling “constantly worried” since her son went missing in April.

Anyone with any information about Kieran's whereabouts is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference 26 20/04/22.