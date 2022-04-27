Sunderland mum tells of her ‘constant worry’ after her teenage son goes missing

Kieran Williams, from Ford Estate, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, April 19 – leaving his friends and family concerned for his wellbeing.
The 18-year-old’s mum, Tracey Williams, has been appealing on social media since her son disappeared for help in locating him however he is yet to be found.
Her appeals have been shared online hundreds of times and Tracey has told the Echo about how she has been feeling since her son went missing.
The 38-year-old said: “He just needs to come home or make contact with our family or his friends to just let us know that he is alright.
"I’ve been constantly worried since he went missing last Tuesday, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep and I’m struggling to function or think about anything else."
Tracey has also urged any members of the public who may have seen Kieran or know where he is to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.
She added: "He can’t have just vanished off the face of the Earth so if anyone sees him then please get in contact with either myself or the police.”
Northumbria Police have stated that Kieran has been confirmed as missing and efforts to find him are currently underway.
A spokesperson for the Force commented: “We can confirm that Kieran is currently a missing person and efforts are ongoing to locate him.”