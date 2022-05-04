'I just want to know my boy is okay': Mum of missing Sunderland teen Kieran Williams makes renewed plea for him to come home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old was reported missing after failing to return to his home in Esplanade West on Monday, April 18.

Tracey said: "Son, please come home or at least let us know you are safe. We are worried sick and just want to know you are okay.

Kieran Williams.

"Please, if anyone has seen our Kieran recently, I'd beg you to come forward and tell police. I just want to know my boy is okay."

Det Chief Inspector Sean McGuigan, of Northumbria Police, added: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kieran as it is out of character for him to be uncontactable for this length of time.

"We are supporting Kieran's family at this difficult time and I would ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts to do the right thing and contact police."

Kieran is described as being white, 5ft 10, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build. He was last seen wearing the same jacket as in the photo released.

Anyone with any information about Kieran's whereabouts is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101.