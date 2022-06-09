Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor John Unsworth trained as a nurse in Sunderland and worked in a variety of acute ward settings before moving into district nursing, with more than 34 years of experience in community nursing practice, management, and education.

His work developing nursing, medical and higher education internationally has seen him help develop teachers and practice around the world, including in Thailand, Vietnam, Ghana, Bahrain, Hungary, Ukraine, China and Grenada.

John, who is presently chair of council for the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) as well as Northumbria University deputy faculty pro vice-chancellor, has been recognised with an OBE ‘for services to community nursing and community nurse education’ in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

After receiving the news, John said: “I am absolutely delighted to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

"Throughout my career I have worked as part of some amazing teams and the team at the Queen’s Nursing Institute does amazing work for the profession day in, day out. I am proud to be part of that team alongside staff and trustees.”

Prior to his taking on his current posts John, has worked as the Head of Learning and Teaching at the University of Sunderland, Head of Academic Development at the Higher Education Academy and as Director of Nursing Programmes at Northumbria University.

His NHS management roles included serving as Nurse Director in a rural Care Trust in Northern England.

After his initial training in Sunderland, he completed his specialist practitioner qualification in district nursing in 1997 and worked in a variety of roles including district nursing, as a specialist nurse and nurse consultant.

He also undertook a PhD from Robert Gordon University which examined the influence of health care organisations on innovation and development.