Much-loved South Shields fundraiser the Big Pink Dress pulls out of Great North Run after health battle
Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews has announced he is unable to take part in this year’s Great North Run following problems with his heart.
The much-loved South Shields fundraiser is battling back from a heart scare which saw him rushed to hospital with chest pains and numbness in his arm earlier in July.
Doctors at South Tyneside District Hospital told him he had a problem with a valve in his heart, exacerbated by high blood pressure.
The 50-year-old had hopes he would still be able to take part in the Great North Run following the diagnosis, but said that dream is over as he continues to regain his fitness.
The dad-of-one, who has spent the last five years fundraising for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, made the announcement on social media and was met by a wave of support from his followers.
Colin, who has become iconic for running in his huge dresses, said: “When I took part in the Pride walk which was only two miles, I was totally annihilated. I just know I can’t do the Great North Run and I am totally gutted.
“It was where my fundraising started and I have not missed one yet.”
He said he is still suffering with water retention in his legs, which are repeatedly swelling up as a result.
He was due to run in aid of KAYAKS – South Tyneside's Kids And Young Adults Klub - which supports youngsters with special needs.
A fundraising page set up by Colin remains for the charity. To donate https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Bigpinkdressfundraising