The deadline has been moved from July 26, until Friday, September 1. Originally the window was open for 21 days.

The consultation addresses Northern Railway’s plans to close ticket offices at 131 stations nationally. Between them rail operators intend to close around 1,000.

As things stand, the ticket office at Sunderland's new railway station could 'close before it even opens'. Image, Sunderland Echo.

The plans have been condemned by Labour and Liberal councillors in Sunderland, as well as by Martin Gannon, Gateshead Council leader and chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee.

Opponents say digital exclusion will cause big problems in the North East, with an estimated 200,000 people struggling for internet access. There are also security concerns for unmanned stations.

Disabled rights campaigners are concerned, while rail unions the RMT and TSSA say there could be job losses.

Jacqueline Starr is chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents mainline train companies.

Sunderland's new railway station is due to open in autumn 2023. Image, Sunderland Echo.

She said: “Train companies have listened to feedback, and are extending the time available to respond to the consultation on changes to how tickets are sold at stations to 1st of September.

“Operators are keen to give more people a chance to give their views on the proposals, so they can bring the railway up to date with dramatic shifts in customer buying habits, while supporting all its customers as the railway evolves and adapts.

“While local plans vary, the aim of the proposals is to bring staff out from behind ticket office windows to offer more help for customers buying tickets and navigating stations. At the same time ticket vending machines are being upgraded to offer a wider range of fares, and we have committed that no customer will have to go out of their way to buy a ticket.

“We encourage those who want to view the plans or take part to go to their local train company website or visit Transport Focus or London Travel Watch during the consultation period.”