Anger broke out among some supporters in March 2023 after the club announced it will “discontinue” all physical season cards for next season, with supporters having to download and store their tickets onto their smartphone.

The decision caused an outcry from many supporters who don’t own smart phones and were concerned about being able to access their season tickets and they called for a “rethink” on the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the outburst, the club said they would look to support fans without smart phones on an individual basis to provide an alternative and have contacted supporters by email to say they would look to ‘provide a solution’.

However, supporters are concerned and frustrated there’s still no clarification as to what that solution is.

One of those fans is founder of the Manchester Supporters Branch, Dave Bowman, who after contacting the cub about his concerns, received an email which said: “Thank you for contacting Digital Support. We understand that some supporters may not have access to a smart device, and we would like to work with you to provide a solution to ensure no individual is excluded from the 2023-24 renewal or purchase process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A member of our ticketing team will be in touch in July to discuss a suitable alternative.”

An older supporter makes his feelings known ahead of the game against Stoke City.

However, with supporters having to commit to an ‘early bird’ deal by April 10 to secure the best price, and with first direct debit payments due to go out in early May, Dave feels it’s a “completely unsatisfactory response”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave, 74, who attended his first match in 1958 and used to sit with his dad in the Roker End, said: “I’m not particularly tech savvy and my wife, who also travels to the games is even less so.

"To get to games we have to set off really early, and so even if we did have smart phones there’s always a risk of having a low battery by the time you get to games.

"Like thousands of season ticket holders, my first direct debit payment is due to go out in May, yet all I’m being promised is a discussion – not a definite solution – in July.

Dave Bowman alongside FA Cup winning captain Bobby Kerr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s early April, so this is ridiculous. It’s disappointing there was no consultation about this policy in the first place, but surely the club has a duty to provide a response and some clarity before they take money out of people’s bank accounts.”

Fellow branch member Carole Barnes, who grew up in Fulwell and used to work in the canteen in Roker Park, feels the situation is “abusing fans loyalty”.

The retired teacher said: “I have a phone but I only use it for texts, calls and emails. I received an email and to tell me they will discuss solutions in July is very patronising.

"I could delay purchasing my ticket until I find out what the solution is but I would risk losing my seat alongside my niece and her children who I go to the games with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Barnes alongside former SAFC player Lee Howey.

"The club knows fans commitment and emotional attachment to the club. To expect us to commit to paying for something we don’t know how we are going to access is an abuse of fans loyalty and there’s an assumption we will just toe the line.”

Carole, who has supported the club for over 60 years, added: “If I don’t get answers then I will seriously consider whether I renew. I think a lot of people will do the same – I’ve already heard supporters on the coach say they ‘don’t need all this hassle’.”

It’s a sentiment shared by 65-year-old John Dermody, from Hebburn, who has been a season ticket holder for 15 years, and following the initial announcement set-up an online petition which has been signed by over 1,700 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired Ministry of Defence worker said: “As supporters we shouldn’t be getting asked to pay out money upfront without knowing the solution. People are being expected to commit to the early bird offer but won’t have clarity about accessing their tickets until July.

"The club knows we will still get fantastic support, and people will go back, and this is being abused.”

Dave, who used to work as deputy sports editor at the Echo, added: “I think this whole situation has been damaging for the club, which is a shame as we are building an exciting team.

SAFC season ticket holder John Dermody, 65, set up a petition urging the club to consult fans about the introduction of season tickets on smartphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club are risking losing fans, but there’s still time to sort this out by providing some clarity on the ‘solution’ before the early bird deadline and certainly before the first direct debit payment.

"The club needs to sort it out and communicate.”

SAFC have been contacted to provide a response and some clarity to the situation, but as yet, they have not replied.

Following the original announcement the club cited greater efficiency and security as the reason behind the decision, along with operating more sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “A digital season ticket is the safest, most convenient, and flexible way to receive your match ticket, whilst increasing security and protection against fraud.

“Once familiarised, the move to digital season tickets will also ensure a faster entry to the Stadium of Light for all supporters and the transition also forms part of the club’s long-term sustainability goals to reduce paper and plastic use.”

The club also said the digitalisation of season tickets is inline with systems adopted at many other Premier League and EFL clubs.

To help with the transition, the club will be running a digital support drop-in service at the Beacon of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad