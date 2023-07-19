New Sunderland train station ticket office could be ‘closed before it even opens’

Rail operators announced plans earlier this month to close ticket offices at stations as part of cost-saving plans.

Northern Railway intends to close ticket offices at 131 stations nationally.

Sunderland’s new station, due to open in the autumn, includes a ticket office, but there are now serious doubts that it will be used.

The new ticket office at Sunderland’s forthcoming £26 million railway station might never be used, following the news that offices across the region are to close. Image, Sunderland Echo.

A joint response objecting to closure plans, including in Sunderland and Durham, has been sent to Northern Railway and LNER by Martin Gannon, Gateshead Council leader and chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee; and Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police Commissioner and Labour’s candidate in the first North East mayoral election in May 2024.

Ms McGuinness said: “Under the proposed closure plans the 2.1 million people from Northumberland to Durham would have access to one staffed ticket station; in Newcastle.”

Northern Railway’s website said Hartlepool would also have a ticket office.

Opponents say digital exclusion will cause big problems in the North East, with an estimated 200,000 people struggling for internet access due largely to low incomes. There are also security concerns for unmanned stations.

The station is due to open this autumn. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Mr Gannon and Ms McGuinness’ letter to Northern Railway says: “Closing the ticket station in Sunderland, a major Northern city, is self-defeating.

“Sunderland’s city station, which includes local Metro, key regional services and inter-city trains to London, is undergoing a £26million revamp.

“The station serves nearly two-million passengers a year. When this investment was announced by Network Rail in 2021 it specifically included plans for a ticket office. This commitment should be honoured.”

Lib Dem deputy leader on Sunderland City Council, Cllr Heather Fagan said: “A ticket office is currently being built as part of the new Sunderland Station building. It is absolutely absurd that Northern Rail are announcing its closure before it has even opened.

“Even today there are some tickets which can only be bought from a ticket office and not online; and we don't know what the plans are to rectify this. Rail bosses need to think again about the absurdity of closing a brand new ticket office at Sunderland."

The Echo contacted Northern Railway, asking for confirmation that the city’s under-construction ticket office was destined never to open.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Across all business sectors the way people consume, access and purchase products and services has changed.

“Rail is no different – only one in six journeys on Northern services are purchased through a ticket office, this compares to almost half of all journeys in 2018.

“We need to modernise to meet the changing needs of our customers and we are seeking views from the public on these proposals.

“Along with the rest of the rail industry, Northern is sharing proposals on how we plan to change how we support customers at our stations. These proposals include the creation of a new, more visible customer facing role that will offer a wider range of support across our stations.