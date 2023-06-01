News you can trust since 1873
Crime Commissioner sets up office in Sunderland in a move to increase police representation in city

Council chief hopes move will help to make the city a safer place to be

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read

Northumbria Police Crime Commissioner Kim Kim McGuinness has officially set-up a new office base at Sunderland’s City Hall in a move which is hoped will make the city's streets safer and give residents greater representation on police matters.

The Commissioner’s Newcastle office remains, but has been downsized and it’s hoped opening a base in Sunderland will enable more flexible working which will ultimately save taxpayers money.

Commissioner McGuinness said: “It’s an exciting time for the City of Sunderland – a time of real development. It’s a city on the up and we are very excited to be a part of this modern working environment at City Hall – a real hub of activity working for local people.

"Our move shows dedication to growing our presence here and being in a position where we can work even closer with our key partners.

 “New, agile ways of working post-pandemic are the future and this impressive new office space provides the opportunity to work efficiently and effectively when we have meetings and projects in the south of the region.

 “I’m grateful to have this new base and believe it will bring great benefit to us as we get on with the job of preventing crime and improving lives for the people of Sunderland.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, added: “I’m delighted that the Police and Crime and Commissioner’s Office have opened a new base in City Hall. They join a growing band of public sector organisations who have chosen to base themselves in this fantastic office space in the heart of our city.

 “City Hall was designed to make it easier for our residents to access key services by bringing major support organisations together under one roof, so having a PCC presence fits perfectly with its intended aim. I’m very much looking forward to working more closely with Kim McGuiness and her team to build on the partnership work already underway to improve the lives of our residents and make our city a safer place to be.”