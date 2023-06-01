A series of coordinated arrests were made last week, with five men detained in the Hetton area and a total of nine suspected stolen quad bikes uplifted.

Northumbria Police officers – who were supported by colleagues from Durham Constabulary - believe the bikes have been stolen from across the North of England and Scotland.

The raids were part of Operation Redwood, the force’s new initiative launched last month to detect and disrupt crime.

Nine quad bikes have been recovered

Range of offences

Operation Redwood is being led by the Operations Department, which is made up of the force’s Motor Patrols and Operation Dragoon teams, Firearms Support Unit (FSU), Dog and Mounted Sections as well as dedicated Metro, Airport and Marine officers.

Over four days last week, a total of 23 suspects were located and arrested from across the force area – including in Byker, Sunderland and Gateshead - and interviewed in connection with a range of offences including the supply of Class A drugs, threats to commit damage and vehicle theft.

More than 35 vehicles were also stopped and checked by officers, with a number of drivers summonsed to appear in court, while targeted patrols were carried out to combat motorcycle-related disorder.

Officers raided a number of properties

Sergeant Glen Robson, who coordinated last week’s activity, said: “The launch of Operation Redwood was all about hitting criminals hard, disrupting their activity and ultimately preventing further incidents in order to protect our communities.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the early impact it has made. In the days following its launch last month, we hit the ground running with stolen cars, motorcycles and jet skis recovered along with quantities of drugs, weapons and cash.

“Since then, we’ve also worked with our rural policing team to combat rural crime, proactively stopping vehicles believed to be using our less-travelled roads in order to carry out their criminality.

Enquiries are 'very much on-going'

“Then last week, we built on that further by making significant strides in exposing a conspiracy to steal quad bikes across the North East, and it was a fantastic team effort in order to apprehend five suspects and uplift various stolen vehicles.

“Our enquiries into that conspiracy are very much ongoing, while work is being carried out across the full length and breadth of our Force to tackle the issues most important to our communities.

“Whether it’s anti-social behaviour, motorcycle disorder, serious violence, vehicle crime or drug supply, we are looking to get ahead of any anticipated rises and emerging issues – and taking robust, decisive action to identify offenders and put a stop to any future spikes.

“As ever, I’d like to thank everyone involved in Operation Redwood including our volunteers, neighbouring forces and partners. By working together, we can continue to make this rolling operation a success by continuing to make a real, tangible difference.”