News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Angry council urges rethink over Sunderland station ticket office that could 'close before it opens'

Sunderland City Council has expressed anger over the news that the city’s new railway station ticket office may never open, and is urging people to ‘to make their views known’.
By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST

The £26million station is due to open this autumn, with construction well underway. However, Rail operator Northern Railway intends to close 131 ticket offices nationally under cost-saving plans announced earlier this month.

Opponents say digital exclusion will cause big problems in the North East, with an estimated 200,000 people struggling for internet access. There are also security concerns for unmanned stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and Labour candidate in the first North East mayoral election in May 2024, said: “Under the proposed closure plans the 2.1 million people from Northumberland to D urham would have access to one staffed ticket station; in Newcastle.”

The station is due to open this autumn - without a ticket office. Image, Sunderland Echo.The station is due to open this autumn - without a ticket office. Image, Sunderland Echo.
The station is due to open this autumn - without a ticket office. Image, Sunderland Echo.
Most Popular

Sunderland’s opposition Lib Dem councillors have also spoken out against the plans.

The closures seem to put Sunderland in an unusual position, whereby a ticket office is being built, but is unlikely to be used.

The leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “This is about more cuts to public services and I’m in total agreement with the rising wave of protest against shutting railway station ticket offices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And this is even before we dwell on the point or irony that a ticket office in our city’s new railway station might not even actually open.

The new ticket office at Sunderland’s forthcoming £26 million railway station might never be used, following the news that offices across the region are to close. Image, Sunderland Echo.The new ticket office at Sunderland’s forthcoming £26 million railway station might never be used, following the news that offices across the region are to close. Image, Sunderland Echo.
The new ticket office at Sunderland’s forthcoming £26 million railway station might never be used, following the news that offices across the region are to close. Image, Sunderland Echo.

“It’s a station that so many people across Sunderland fought and campaigned on for so many years and yet there’s a chance now that an integral part of the building, the ticket office, might never open.

“The consultation and the proposals are very disappointing and there are legal challenges, representations from MPs, the travelling public, consumer groups and many others all totally against these proposals.

“I would urge rail users and the general travelling public to make their views known about how they feel.”

Read More
New Sunderland train station ticket office could be ‘closed before it even opens...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern Railway has defended the closures. Tricia Williams, chief operating officer, said: “Along with the rest of the rail industry, Northern is sharing proposals on how we plan to change how we support customers at our stations.These proposals include the creation of a new, more visible customer facing role that will offer a wider range of support across our stations.”

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland City CouncilNorth EastNorthumberland