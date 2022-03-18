Florence Connell, from Plain Farms, has collected 55 bags of pens, pencils, colouring books and fidget toys to donate to Ukraine after seeing children looking distressed on the television.

The kind-hearted school girl, who attends St Cuthberts RC Primary School, decided to collect items which help her when she feels anxious or needs a pick me up.

The goodies have been donated to The International Community Organisation of Sunderland who are transporting the gift packs to children coming over the Poland/Ukraine boarder.

Florence collected 55 bags of gifts for the children of Ukraine.

Florence hopes the gifts will give the children ‘a reason to smile’ and to help to keep them occupied on the next leg of their journey.

Proud mum Clare Moon said: “Florence started to ask questions after seeing news about Ukraine on the television, we tried to simplify the situation and she understood it really well, she even started taking an interest in NATO and she has a friend who moved back to Poland so she wanted to be involved in helping.

"She saw the children in Ukraine on the news and said those children look really scared and anxious so she started to think of things she could collect that help her when she’s feeling anxious – We were overwhelmed by the support and she managed to collect 55 bags of donations.”

All donations have been taken to The International Community Organisation of Sunderland where they are transported to the Ukraine/Poland border.

The young fundraiser has previously been involved in other charity events and is also part of an eco-club at school.

Clare added: “She’s so charitable, it’s just second nature, she truly wants to save the world and she was so proud of herself when she collected so many donations – We are all so so proud of her, she thought about every single detail and really put her heart into it.

"I think there has been a shift in the response to Ukraine, especially after the pandemic, and Florence’s response gives us a glimmer of hope that the next generation are charitable and are kind.”

The young fundraiser collected pens, colouring books and fidget spinners.