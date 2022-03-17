CCTV appeal after group allegedly attack victim who was reportedly pushed to the floor and stamped on at Brockley Whins Metro station
Police are appealing for information after an alleged attacked at a Metro station.
British Transport Police are appealing for information after an assault at Brockley Whins Metro station at 10.30pm on Friday, February 4.
Officers say a group of friends were waiting at the station for a train into Newcastle when someone from another group approached them, intentionally shoulder barging one of the victims.
The victim told him to “get lost” before the rest of the group attacked him, taking him to the floor and stamping on him.
Following the incident, the attackers boarded a train to Newcastle before damaging its door, resulting the train having to be taken out of service.
Police believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
A police spokesperson said: “If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200012861.
“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”