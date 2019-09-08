Great North Run hailed 'an absolutely amazing event' as records fall and millions raised for charity

Great North Run 2019 finishers.

Thousands of runners pounded the pavement from Newcastle for the Great North Run finishing on South Shields' Coast Road.

Around 57,000 runners were predicted to run the half marathon and while the official figure is yet to be released, organisers have hailed the day another success.

The event also saw South Shields Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews complete the 13.1-mile run despite having a heart scare in July.

World Record breaker Sunderland's Aly Dixon.

It also saw Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon break the world record for a half marathon dressed as a super hero when she ran as Wonder Woman, while Mo Farah won for the sixth year in a row.

Tom Bodley, Great Run assistant site manager for the west and Elite Finish said: "It has been an absolutely amazing event. The sun has been shining.

"The elite athletes were superb and there was some great finishes, especially from Mo Farah, but the best part has to be with the main 40,000 or so people who have been running. Seeing some of the faces on the athletes who cross the finish line has been amazing.

"We can't wait for the next one. Bring it on."

Aly, who ran to raise cash for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope, said: “It was fantastic, I loved every second. Literally ever inch of the course, there was a ‘Go on Aly’, ‘Go on Wonder Woman’.

“The suffering I was doing for ten minutes was nothing compared to the guys at St Benedict’s."

However, it isn't just the elite runners who impressed spectators.

Colin Burgin-Plews announced in July that he wouldn't be taking part in the Great North Run after a heart scare sent him to hospital. But, with the nod from doctors he decided last minute to do the race by taking it slow.

He said: "It was great. The crowds again got you round. Everybody was amazing and it's just the greatest run in the world."

Michelle Mulloy, 43, from Billingham ran the Great North Run to raise money for wards 3 and 14 in the RVI after her daughter suffered a rare form of anemia three years ago and her 8-year-old brother donated his bone marrow on the wards.

She said: "I've met a lot of children on those wards and they mean a lot to me and my daughter is doing great now but my heart is with those children and the RVI. So the money is going to them."

She intends to return next year among many others.

Debs Stott, 47, and Janet Morris, 56, ran for Washington Running Club. They managed to cross the finish line in around 2 hours and 32 minutes.

She said: "It was amazing. It was hard but brilliant. I'll definitely do it again."