The car crashed into the family home in Ryhope.

Keerey Ayre, 31 says she ‘feels extremely lucky’ after a car came flying through her family’s front garden and living room as her children played in a hottub in their back garden.

Police were called to the family home in Ryhope on Saturday, August 15 around 4.45pm after a Nissan Micra smashed into their front garden and living room.

Luckily, her two children were in a hottub in the back garden during the incident while Keerey’s 15-year-old step son was out with friends at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant amount of damage was left after the incident on Saturday.

The family dog, Bella was in the living room when the car crashed into the house and ran off in shock before she was later rescued from Ryhope cliffs by the Sunderland coastguard team.

The mum-of-three said that her children would ‘usually’ play in the front garden but decided to set up the hottub in the back garden as they prepared for a small family party.

Keerey, who married her now husband Paul four weeks ago said: “We usually play in the front garden because that’s where we get the sun but the kids’ Nana and Grandad had brought round a hottub so we decided to set it up round the back.

"I sent Paul to get some snacks for a little party and I just heard a loud explosion type noise and there was soot everywhere, that’s when I realised a car had burst through the living room.”

Keerey Ayre with her husband Paul Ayre and their three children.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking after driving the car, which belonged to a family member, without permission.

A fundraiser has now been launched to help cover the costs of the contents that needs replacing inside their home.

Keerey said: “We are overwhelmed by the support of everyone, people who I didn’t even know were driving round looking for Bella and shovelling glass and bricks.

The front window in the living room was left smashed.

"The community in Ryhope have come together and it makes me emotional thinking about all the support we’ve had – I’m just pleased we’re all OK as things could have been a lot worse.”

You can help donate to the family fundraiser here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.