Sunderland coastguard team rescue dog stuck on cliffs in Ryhope after passersby hear her barking for help
Rescue teams were called to the aid of a dog stuck half way down a cliff after members of the public heard her barking for help.
The report came in at 7.11pm on Saturday, August 15, after dog had gone missing earlier in the day from the owner’s home.
Sunderland and Hartlepool rescue teams were called to the scene in Ryhope and deployed one of their rope rescue technicians to recover the dog, before she was safely returned to its owner.
A Sunderland coastguard spokesperson said: "Thankfully some passing members of the public had heard her barking for help and called the Coastguard to help.
"We deployed one of our rope rescue technicians to the dog and managed to recover her to safety and she seemed no worse for her ordeal.
"We were able to contact the owner after seeing the social media appeal who came and met us at the scene to take the dog home.”