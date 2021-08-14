Three men arrested after man rushed to hospital following suspected Sunderland stabbing

He is believed to have suffered a single stab wound following an incident in Sunderland city centre on Saturday morning.

Northumbria Police said his condition is stable and that “his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening”.

A statement by the force read: “At about 3.45am on Saturday police received a report that two men had got into an altercation with a 42-year-old woman on Holmeside in the city centre.

The police cordon on Holmeside on Saturday morning.

“Her 32-year-old male partner then intervened and entered into a verbal altercation with the two men.

“He has then been assaulted and taken to hospital with what is believed to be a single stab wound.

"He remains in hospital in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Three male suspects – aged 31, 24 and 20 – were located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of assault. They remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Andy Richardson, of Northumbria Police, has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

He said: “This is a serious assault that has left a man with significant injuries in hospital.

“It appears that the two men have left a nearby pub and started being verbally abusive to the victim’s partner with no provocation.

“Our quick response means we do have a number of people in custody but we are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw what happened, or have information that could assist police, then please get in touch as it could prove vital to our investigation.”

The road was still cordoned off at 8.30am on Saturday morning, next to its junction with Waterloo Place, with bus services diverted as a result.

Go North East said on Twitter: “Due to a ongoing incident on Holmeside which has resulted in a road closure, please catch your bus from Park Lane interchange.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online at the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.