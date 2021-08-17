Coastguard volunteers called out after two girls get into difficulty in the water at Seaburn

Coastal rescue teams were called to Seaburn after receiving reports that two girls had gotten into difficulty in the water.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 5:54 pm

The incident took place shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, August 17, with one of the girls managing to make it ashore herself.

RNLI Lifeguards Tyne & Wear were on hand to rescue the other from the water.

Casualty care was carried out, with the North East Ambulance Service providing further assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coastal rescue teams were called out after two girls got into difficulty in the water at Seaburn. Photo: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out this afternoon to reports of 2 girls in difficulty in the water at Seaburn.

“On arrival one of the girls had managed to make it ashore whilst the other was rescued from the water by RNLI Lifeguards Tyne & Wear.

Read More

Read More
Striking artwork adds colour to city pocket park

“Coastguard officers worked alongside Lifeguards to carry out casualty care until they could be handed over to parents and North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust for further checkups.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.

Seaburn