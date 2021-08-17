Coastguard volunteers called out after two girls get into difficulty in the water at Seaburn
Coastal rescue teams were called to Seaburn after receiving reports that two girls had gotten into difficulty in the water.
The incident took place shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, August 17, with one of the girls managing to make it ashore herself.
RNLI Lifeguards Tyne & Wear were on hand to rescue the other from the water.
A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out this afternoon to reports of 2 girls in difficulty in the water at Seaburn.
“On arrival one of the girls had managed to make it ashore whilst the other was rescued from the water by RNLI Lifeguards Tyne & Wear.
“Coastguard officers worked alongside Lifeguards to carry out casualty care until they could be handed over to parents and North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust for further checkups.”