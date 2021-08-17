Artist Kathryn Robertson has transformed former concrete blocks in Diamond Hall Pocket Park, Millfield, into striking talking points after being commissioned to brighten up the park, off Thornbury Terrace, by Mllfield councillors working with Sunderland Culture.

Laura Brewis, a producer at Sunderland Culture, explained: “The Millfield ward councillors came to us asking to support them with selecting an artist to brighten up the pocket park, and we were happy to do so.

“We put out an open call out for artists to send us their proposals and ideas and then worked with the councillors and local community to select an artist. Kathryn was chosen and she’s done a terrific job.”

Diamond Hall Pocket Park in Millfield has been given a splash of colour

Kathryn, from Silksworth, has completed various commissions since graduating from University of Sunderland with a degree in graphic design in 2019. She received the university’s 2019 Design Student Award and her popular murals depicting Sunderland skylines can be seen in places such as the Elephant Tearooms, Roker End Cafe and several University of Sunderland buildings.

Millfield Lib Dem councillor Niall Hodson added: “It’s a well used park and has been very busy during the Covid lockdowns. However, it was looking a bit neglected and we thought it was a good idea to brighten the park and lift everyone’s spirits at the same time.

“This could be the first step in rejuvenating some of the city’s smaller parks, some of which are looking a bit bleak. We spent local ward funds on the commission and the response so far has been very positive.”

Kathryn also provided illustrations for Sunderland Culture’s Rebel Women of Sunderland project and also provided artwork for Sunderland Empire’s Ghostlight session which reopened the theatre.

Kathryn Robertson with her artwork in Millfield

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed the park commission, it’s not my usual style but I loved working with the colours and people using the park have said it’s made a difference. I think bright, colourful artwork can improve an environment and also improve people’s sense of wellbeing – it cheers you up!

“I spent a bit of time in the park, looked at who was using it, then came up with the designs that I submitted for the open call.”

Millfield councillor Niall Hodson with artist Kathryn Robertson and Laura Brewis from Sunderland Culture

The artworks have brought some colour to the park, which is on the site of a former Infants school

the artworks have been created on concrete blocks