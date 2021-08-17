Take a bite out of discount dining as Sunderland Restaurant Week returns

Sunderland Restaurant Week is returning

Aimed at showcasing the city’s best cafes, bars and restaurants and encouraging people to support local, Sunderland Restaurant Week will be back from September 25 to October 3.

With the dates confirmed, organiser Sunderland BID is looking for restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes who want to sign up to take part.

In previous years the event has been a huge success, with restaurants seeing not only an increase in trade during quieter periods, but also attracting new customers.

The city’s first Restaurant Week was held in 2017, with participants recording as much as a 40% increase in footfall and a £250,000 boost to the local economy.

Since then the event has gone from strength to strength and the hope is that now it can fully return, it will once again attract diners from across the region.

Participating venues are asked to put together £5, £10 and £15 deals which will help to bring in customers who are eager to either return to favourite eateries or try somewhere new.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said it would a great opportunity for people to sample the city’s diverse food scene.

“We all know how hospitality has been badly hit over the past year but we are very lucky in Sunderland that the restaurant scene has not only survived but is actually thriving,” she said.

“We have some absolutely amazing places to eat across the city now which is helping to strengthen our offer.

“Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for people to try new places or visit somewhere they may not have been for a while and at the same time help support the local economy.”

Any venue which would like to get involved should email [email protected]

The full line-up of participating venues will be announced closer to the time.

Despite an incredibly difficult year for the hospitality industry, many in the sector have used their spare time in Lockdown to create new business ventures.

In the first six months of 2021, as restrictions have eased, we’ve seen a flurry of food and drink businesses open their doors in Sunderland city centre alone, such as Spent Grain, Proven People, Bennelli’s, and many more.