On Monday, June 19 is the Walk of Sanctuary, 10am-4pm starting at Sunderland Minster, taking in Roker, Fulwell, the Northern Spire, Barnes Park, Mowbray Park, then back to the Minster. You can join for all or part of the walk and bring banners. Picnic in Barnes Park at 1.30pm.

On the same day, 5pm to 9.30pm, Thompson Park hosts family games and multi-sports, plus a cricket match at 6pm.

Tuesday, June 20 sees 12 teams contesting a five-a-side tournament, 11am-2pm at the Beacon of Light.

Sunderland’s Refugee Week runs from June 19 to 25.

Wednesday, June 21 has Breakfast With a Refugee, 10am-noon at Back on the Map at Carnegie Community Corner (formerly Hendon Library) on Toward Road. All are welcome to meet a refugee and hear their stories over breakfast.

The same day, noon-3pm, sees a FODI (Friends of the Drop-In) Refugee Week lunch with dancing at St Mary’s Catholic Centre on Bridge Street.

On Thursday, June 22 there is the Fightback Charity Refugee Week lunch at Unit 4-6, Eagle Building, High Street East. All are welcome.

On the same day is the chance to join the #SaferToBeMe programme at the Hope Street Xchange, Hind Street, 8.15am-5.30pm. The film Flee is being shown. Tickets must be booked through the ReportOUT website on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The week ends on Sunday, June 25 with the Refugee Week lunch at Sunderland Minster Green.

On Friday, June 23 at 5pm a City of Sanctuary film will be shown at the Murray Library on Chester Road.

On Saturday, June 24 is the ICOS (International Community of Sunderland) Refugee Week celebration, noon-3pm in Backhouse Park. There are stones, flags and kites activities for kids. Also a collective art piece, a “pin where you are from” world map, yoga and meditation sessions, international dances, a climbing wall and cooking workshop.

There is another celebration the same day, 5pm-8pm in the Bangladesh Centre in Tatham Street: fashion show, dancing, drumming and food.

