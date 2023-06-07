News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

Summer holiday events at Sunderland's Beacon of Light

The Beacon of Light has announced a full programme of summer activities to suit the whole family.
By Tony Gillan
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

The Beacon is run by the Foundation of Light, the Sunderland AFC charity. The venue is celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Women’s World Cup and, of course, the school summer holidays with a series of events.

As the Lionesses head to Australia for the big one, the Beacon will be hosting hosting Future Lionesses Days, World Cup inspired Tastes of the World cooking sessions and Lionesses fan zones on a big screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a variety of activities, aimed at participants from age three upwards, from Little Dribblers sessions to the over-55s Wear Together programme; from Football on 3G pitches to baking in the kitchen.

There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.
There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.
Most Popular

    On Future Lionesses Days girls can come to the Beacon to watch England’s World Cup games on the big screen, before being put through their paces in a training session on 3G pitches.

    These are on Friday, July 28, 9.30am-3pm and Tuesday, August 1, 10am-3pm for girls aged four to 14. The cost is £15.

    Tastes of the World invites those aged five upwards to join in at the Ministry of Food Kitchen with recipes from around the globe inspired by the teams competing in the Women’s World Cup. Thursdays July 27, August 3, 10 and 31, 2pm-4pm. The cost is £15.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    FIFA Tournament and Kickabout allows youngsters to showcase their skills on and off the pitch. They can enjoy a Champions League-style tournament on FIFA 23 before taking to the 3G pitches to face FIFA-style football challenges.

    Youngsters might even bump into the occasional footballer, life Sunderland midfielder Jewison Bennette.Youngsters might even bump into the occasional footballer, life Sunderland midfielder Jewison Bennette.
    Youngsters might even bump into the occasional footballer, life Sunderland midfielder Jewison Bennette.

    These takes place each Friday from July 28 to September 1, 10am-3pm for ages seven to 14. The price is £20.

    Disability Multi-sports include a range of sports including basketball, boxing, hockey, cricket, football and many more for those aged from five to 25.

    These are each Tuesday and Wednesday from July 25 to August 30, 10am to noon Tuesdays, 1pm to 3pm Wednesdays. The cost is £7.50.

    Read More
    The Sunderland pub which is becoming a 'little Hollywood' in a new drama featuri...
    Youngsters can also learn new cookery skills at the Beacon of Light.Youngsters can also learn new cookery skills at the Beacon of Light.
    Youngsters can also learn new cookery skills at the Beacon of Light.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A host of other activities include disabled football, soft play, baking, football challenges, face-painting and lots more. Also keep an eye out for some special Sunderland AFC guests may appear throughout the six weeks.

    For more information visit the Beacon of Light website.

    There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.
    There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.
    Related topics:Sunderland