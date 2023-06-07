The Beacon is run by the Foundation of Light, the Sunderland AFC charity. The venue is celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Women’s World Cup and, of course, the school summer holidays with a series of events.

As the Lionesses head to Australia for the big one, the Beacon will be hosting hosting Future Lionesses Days, World Cup inspired Tastes of the World cooking sessions and Lionesses fan zones on a big screen.

There is a variety of activities, aimed at participants from age three upwards, from Little Dribblers sessions to the over-55s Wear Together programme; from Football on 3G pitches to baking in the kitchen.

There is a host of sporting and other activities at the Beacon of Light throughout the six-weeks' holidays.

On Future Lionesses Days girls can come to the Beacon to watch England’s World Cup games on the big screen, before being put through their paces in a training session on 3G pitches.

These are on Friday, July 28, 9.30am-3pm and Tuesday, August 1, 10am-3pm for girls aged four to 14. The cost is £15.

Tastes of the World invites those aged five upwards to join in at the Ministry of Food Kitchen with recipes from around the globe inspired by the teams competing in the Women’s World Cup. Thursdays July 27, August 3, 10 and 31, 2pm-4pm. The cost is £15.

FIFA Tournament and Kickabout allows youngsters to showcase their skills on and off the pitch. They can enjoy a Champions League-style tournament on FIFA 23 before taking to the 3G pitches to face FIFA-style football challenges.

Youngsters might even bump into the occasional footballer, life Sunderland midfielder Jewison Bennette.

These takes place each Friday from July 28 to September 1, 10am-3pm for ages seven to 14. The price is £20.

Disability Multi-sports include a range of sports including basketball, boxing, hockey, cricket, football and many more for those aged from five to 25.

These are each Tuesday and Wednesday from July 25 to August 30, 10am to noon Tuesdays, 1pm to 3pm Wednesdays. The cost is £7.50.

Youngsters can also learn new cookery skills at the Beacon of Light.

A host of other activities include disabled football, soft play, baking, football challenges, face-painting and lots more. Also keep an eye out for some special Sunderland AFC guests may appear throughout the six weeks.

For more information visit the Beacon of Light website.