In ‘Why Take Financial Advice?’, Howard McCain covers subjects include pensions, wills, inheritance tax, later life advice, estate planning, wealth management and more – but without using financial jargon.

The book will help people understand the importance and benefits of financial planning.

And it also offers “inter-generational advice” on things like payment of long-term care fees, using confidential real-life client examples, including that of Howard’s own father, to illustrate key points.

Howard McCain has written Why Take Financial Advice?

Howard left Southmoor School in 1982 to work for NatWest. He worked his way up the ladder, performing a number of roles for the bank, before leaving in 2004 to set up his own company, Howard McCain Wealth Associates.

He is now a self-employed senior partner at Sovereign Wealth Ltd and holds an array of qualifications, including Chartered Financial Planner Associateship and Fellowship and a Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) qualification.

Howard said: “The book is not intended as a replacement for the support of qualified professionals, but to give you a base level knowledge and then encourage you to seek advice from an adviser who is the right fit for you.

The book is available on Amazon.

“Over the years I’ve amassed a great deal of knowledge and experience – particularly through the hundreds of client financial seminars I have delivered – and thought it was time to share what I’ve learned.

“The investment seminars introduced me to a number of clients and I was able to grow my business to one with a turnover of more than £400,000 and employing five staff from my office in Houghton-le-Spring.

“I learned a great deal at NatWest, but even more as chartered financial planner and I hope that my love and respect for the financial advisory industry shines through in my book.

“It was hard work, but extremely enjoyable. I do believe the book can help people, in their important decision as to whether or not to take financial advice and if they do so, the resultant benefits.”

These are exciting times for Howard. As well as launching his book, he was at Wembley with sons Alex and Euan to see his beloved Sunderland AFC gain promotion.