Full line-up for Sunderland's Lamplight Festival announced - here's who's on the bill

Joining previously-announced headliners Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, The Futureheads and Deacon Blue at the festival, which takes place from August 5-7, will be a host of emerging acts including high-rising Americana-pop outfit Wandering Hearts, BBC Introducing favourites Big Fat Big and Durham-based folk-rock brass band, Dennis.

Sunderland artist Eve Cole and Darlington native Jodie Nicholson will also appear.

Supporting Jack Savoretti on August 5 is The Wandering Hearts, a leading light of the British Americana/folk scene. Following the breakthrough success of their 2018 debut Wild Silence, the trio has gone from strength to strength, achieving two number 1 spots on the UK’s Official Americana and Country Charts and earning a nomination for UK Album of the Year at the UK Americana Awards 2022 with their eponymous second album.

Lamplight Festival

North East rising star Jodie Nicholson will complete the Friday line up with an intimate set on Mowbray Park’s landmark bandstand which will host some of the region’s most promising musical artists across the entire weekend.

Saturday will see British supergroup Kaiser Chiefs hit the big stage along with Sunderland alt-rock icons The Futureheads, Faye Fantarrow and Liverpool’s newest pop star Zuzu.

North East’s bigfatbig has now been confirmed as the final act to be added to the Saturday bill. The band erupted onto the North East music scene in late 2019 and has since gone on to prove that nothing - not even a global pandemic - will stand in their way.

A slot at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and other major festivals, along with airplay on BBC Radio 6 Music and inclusion on BBC Sounds’ The Hot List has propelled the band to new heights.

Jack Savoretti

Headlining the closing day of the festival is the legendary Glaswegian pop band Deacon Blue who will be supported by the rousing folk-rock outfit Tide Lines and former Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble.

Following a spectacular start to 2022, indie-pop newcomer Eve Cole will represent the North East on the bandstand Sunday.

Hailing from Sunderland, Eve Cole is emerging as a one to watch on the regional and national scene, winning the prestigious Alan Hull Award this year and seeing her latest single “Nice Guy Syndrome” shortlisted for BBC Live Lounge Introducing 2022.

Tickets for Lamplight Festival are priced from £35 for day tickets from lamplightfestival.co.uk

Local favourites Dennis

Wandering Hearts will perform