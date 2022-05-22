Pride, passion and promotion! 14 brilliant pictures of Sunderland fans celebrating at Wembley and Trafalgar Square

What an incredible weekend it has been for Sunderland supporters and everyone connected with the club after promotion to the Championship thanks to a 2-0 play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
Fans celebrated in style at Wembley and back in the centre of London, with Trafalgar Square again decked out in red and white.
Our photographers Frank Reid and Martin Swinney were there to capture the reaction.
1. Pride!
Sunderland fans celebrated long into the night in London, pictures via Frank Reid and Martin Swinney from Wembley Stadium and Trafalagar Square.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Anticipation
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Promotion!
Photo: JPI
4. 46,000 SAFC fans at Wembley
Photo: Frank Reid