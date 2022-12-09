Field Music, Frankie & the Heartstrings, Tom A Smith, Reali T, Komparrison and Nadedja are also among the acts who will perform at the fundraising gig on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Last month, a major fundraising drive was launched to help save the life of Faye Fantarrow after she was given a devastating terminal diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old from East Herrington has already beaten leukaemia twice in her younger years but, in a cruel blow, doctors think the treatment has caused an aggressive glioma brain tumour as a rare side effect of previous treatment.

A Fight for Faye fundraiser will take place at The Fire Station

There is currently no treatment for Faye’s tumour in the UK – but hope lies in a CAR T cell trial at The City of Hope clinical research centre in California.

Around £450,000 is needed to pay for multiple trips to the US, and the fundraiser has already raised almost £200,000 in a matter of weeks, including a £50,000 donation from Faye’s mentor Dave Stewart and a £10,000 contribution from fellow Eurythmics star Annie Lennox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the evening with Faye Fantarrow & Friends with the Great Northern All Star Band at The Fire Station is set to boost the fund further.

The artists will perform one of their own numbers and one of Faye’s or a song chosen by Faye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye Fantarrow

In response to the speed at which local artists have signed up for the evening, Faye said: “I didn’t think my love for the North East could be cemented in any stronger foundations than they already are but these past few months have proven me wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way people have rallied round to carry and support me in the darkest of times is so heartwarming and honestly what has kept me going when I felt like giving up; seeing the way every gesture, big or small adds up to make all the difference is awe inspiring!

“The Sunderland music scene has been a beacon of light for me, from the time everyone has sacrificed to the endless pouring of love. I see them all as family and I’m especially excited to share such an important night with the very best and my personal local heroes/friends. I hope this night can give me the chance to finally pay forward all my gratitude and put it into my first performance back! I can’t wait to be on that stage!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Brewis of Field Music, said: “The evening will be a true coming together of the North East music community in aid of a very special talent. As soon as we heard about Faye’s situation, we started scrabbling around thinking of what we might do to help.

Field Music. Picture by Chris Owens

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t have a ton of money to put in the pot, but we can give our time and we can play some tunes and we can call in every favour we have in our back pockets. Faye needs a chance and if we all work together we can make that happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Francis, of Frankie & the Heartstrings, said: “If any group of people can make this target a reality, it’s like-minded, determined musicians and creatives from Sunderland and the North East.

"It’s not going to be without hard work but we can make some memorable events in the process and this will be one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Francis of Frankie & the Heartstrings

Nadedja, a Brazilian-born singer songwriter who is now based in the north east, said: “Faye is one of the most talented songwriters I’ve ever met and a truly beautiful person. It’s a real honour to be part of an event like this one, uniting so many people with the one goal of making her treatment and recovery possible! We’ve got you, Faye!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tom A Smith, a 17-year-old Sunderland singer from East Rainton, added: “I was desperately sad to hear what Faye is going through and would love her to be in a position to pay for her treatment as quickly as possible. I’m really proud that so many people are looking to help and get involved in what will be a special, emotional evening.”

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, added: “Faye holds a special place in our heart at The Fire Station. She was one of the shining lights in our opening night in December 2021 and we are devastated about her diagnosis. We are determined to stand beside Faye and help her keep the faith while she navigates this very challenging situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that we can unite the North East scene at The Fire Station on January 27 for a very special event to help raise these essential funds.”

More acts are expected to be added to the line-up and tickets, priced £22.50, are available through The Fire Station’s website - https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/faye-fantarrow-friends-with- the-great-northern-all-star-band/

Advertisement Hide Ad