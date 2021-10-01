Family of Oliver Maw fear they are 'running out of time' to raise £230k for potentially lifesaving treatment

“We are running out of time” was the message from Joanne Maw as the family of six-year-old Oliver Maw look to raise £230,000 to provide a potentially life saving vaccine treatment.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:37 pm

The six-year-old was diagnosed with with stage four neuroblastom in February, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. Following an operation to remove a tumour from Oliver’s stomach, the pioneering vaccine is currently available in the USA and could potentially prevent the cancer from returning.

Joanne was appealing for help from the community and businesses following the Go Blue for Oliver Day which involved staff and children at local schools and businesses dressing in blue – Oliver’s favourite colour.

Oliver's aunt, Joanne Maw, is appealing for further fundraising help from local businesses.

Joanne, who was collecting donations and taking part in a fitness session at Everyone Active Silksworth, said: “We’ve raised £56,000 so far but really need to get to £100,000 by the end of the year.

"We have until June next year to raise the money. I know it seems a long way off but it feels like we are running out of time. It just seems that with the uncertainty and impact of the pandemic that donations have slowed down.

“Maybe people feel it’s something which should be covered by the NHS but they simply don’t have the money. There are 25 families currently being supported by the Bradley Lowery Foundation. These are children and more needs to be done to help.”

The family hope to be able to take Oliver to New York for the treatment but there’s a possibility it may also become available in Barcelona.

Oliver Maw with brothers Owen (left) and Oscar (right).

Joanne is hoping local businesses and organisations may also get involved in the fundraising.

She said: “If any businesses can provide support then that would be fantastic. I was listening to a radio station a couple of days ago advertising a competition with a prize of £50,000 and the presenters were discussing how they would spend it.

"All I could think of is how that money could help Oliver and other children in his position. No one knows what’s round the corner. What has happened to our family could happen to anyone.”

Participants at the Everyone Active Silksworth fitness session as part of the Go Blue for Oliver Day.

Oliver had hoped to partake in the event but is currently in London receiving treatment. Anyone who wishes to donate to Oliver’s cause can do so via his JustGiving Page.

